Zachary police urge residents to lock car doors after rash of burglaries

Police officers in Zachary are urging residents to lock their car doors after a recent rash of vehicle burglaries last week.

Officers also warn, residents should remove any valuables and keys from the interior.

Authorities received several complaints of car burglaries in the Sandy Creek area, English Turn, and Woodside Drive.

Anyone with information which would help the Zachary Police Department in solving the vehicle burglaries is asked to call (225) 654-1905.