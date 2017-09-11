Kaplan police chief accused of theft, malfeasance in office

Louisiana State Police said troopers have arrested the police chief of Kaplan, LA on charges of theft and malfeasance in office.

State Police spokesperson Master Trooper Brooks David said during their investigation, detectives determined that Chief Boyd Adams was unable to provide receipts documenting his use over $19,000 of Kaplan Police Department funds.

Investigators reported Adams allegedly used nearly $7,000 for personal use.

Adams was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail.

