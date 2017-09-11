Prairieville honors 911 victims with old tradition

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker is holding a prayer rally on the steps of city hall Monday morning after there were over half a dozen shootings in the city last week.More >>
Crews at the Prairieville Fire Department paid tribute to the lives lost on September 11th, 2001 with an old tradition.More >>
Police in Zachary are urging residents to lock their car doors after a recent rash of vehicle burglaries last week.More >>
Louisiana State Police said troopers have arrested the police chief of Kaplan, LA on charges of theft and malfeasance in office.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
