LSU, Syracuse to kickoff under the lights in Tiger Stadium

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU and Syracuse will kickoff at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The game will air on ESPN2. ESPNU or the SEC Network.

Syracuse is 1-1 this season, beating Central CT State 50-7 in their season opener and losing this weekend to Middle Tennessee 30-23.

The CBS Game of the Week, Alabama at Vanderbilt, will kickoff  at 2:30 p.m.

Other notable games: Mississippi State at Georgia, Florida at Kentucky and Auburn at Missouri.

SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23:
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington): 11 a.m. on ESPN
UMass at Tennessee: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Alabama at Vanderbilt: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina: 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Georgia: 6 p.m. on ESPN
Florida at Kentucky: 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or 6:30 p.m.on ESPNU or SEC Network*
Syracuse at LSU: 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU or SEC Network*
Auburn at Missouri: 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU or SEC Network*

