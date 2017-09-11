LSU, Syracuse to kickoff under the lights in Tiger Stadium

LSU and Syracuse will kickoff at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The game will air on ESPN2. ESPNU or the SEC Network.
Syracuse is 1-1 this season, beating Central CT State 50-7 in their season opener and losing this weekend to Middle Tennessee 30-23.
The CBS Game of the Week, Alabama at Vanderbilt, will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
Other notable games: Mississippi State at Georgia, Florida at Kentucky and Auburn at Missouri.
SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23:
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington): 11 a.m. on ESPN
UMass at Tennessee: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Alabama at Vanderbilt: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina: 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Georgia: 6 p.m. on ESPN
Florida at Kentucky: 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or 6:30 p.m.on ESPNU or SEC Network*
Syracuse at LSU: 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU or SEC Network*
Auburn at Missouri: 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU or SEC Network*
