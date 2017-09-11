Baton Rouge councilwoman holds prayer rally after over half a dozen shootings in one week

Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker held a prayer rally on the steps of city hall Monday morning after over half a dozen shootings took place in the city last week.

"This type of increase in violence is evident that there is a sudden and immediate need for intervention, unity, and action to save and restore our community,” Wicker said in a written statement.

Wicker was joined by local faith-based and community leaders.

