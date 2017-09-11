Baton Rouge councilwoman holds prayer rally after over half a dozen shootings in one week

A bike event for children with disabilities will be held next month at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 11.More >>
Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker is holding a prayer rally on the steps of city hall Monday morning after there were over half a dozen shootings in the city last week.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Crews at the Prairieville Fire Department paid tribute to the lives lost on September 11th, 2001 with an old tradition.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
