Baton Rouge councilwoman holds prayer rally after over half a dozen shootings in one week

Tara Wicker (Source: WAFB) Tara Wicker (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker held a prayer rally on the steps of city hall Monday morning after over half a dozen shootings took place in the city last week.

"This type of increase in violence is evident that there is a sudden and immediate need for intervention, unity, and action to save and restore our community,” Wicker said in a written statement.

Wicker was joined by local faith-based and community leaders.

