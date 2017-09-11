Louisiana sending disaster assistance workers to hurricane affected states

Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker is holding a prayer rally on the steps of city hall Monday morning after there were over half a dozen shootings in the city last week.More >>
Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker is holding a prayer rally on the steps of city hall Monday morning after there were over half a dozen shootings in the city last week.More >>
A spokesperson with LSU's media relations has confirmed that one person was stabbed Saturday afternoon.More >>
A spokesperson with LSU's media relations has confirmed that one person was stabbed Saturday afternoon.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is sending state employees to assist states affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is sending state employees to assist states affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to an arson fire overnight. Crews arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of Tennessee just after 2:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.More >>
Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to an arson fire overnight. Crews arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of Tennessee just after 2:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.More >>
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.More >>