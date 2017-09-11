Louisiana sending disaster assistance workers to hurricane affected states

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is sending state employees to assist states affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

The state employees are with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and other state agencies.

The governor is deploying Louisiana state employees due to requests from other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC, a system established in 1996, is a program designed for states to share disaster response resources during governor-declared states of emergencies. It was developed after Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

"We are ready to help our neighbors during their time of need," Edwards said in a written release.

The governor added search and rescues teams from Louisiana saved lives in Texas last month.

Four state employees from GOSEHP, 68 employees with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, and 54 employees with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will travel to hurricane affected states. Louisiana is also sending 159 guardsmen with an engineering company of the Louisiana Army National Guard.

GOSEHP’s emergency management teams have responded to several emergencies throughout the country, including Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

