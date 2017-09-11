Bacon and Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Air date: September 12, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Comments:

If you’re looking for a more exciting chicken salad, this is the recipe for you! Adding pecans and smoky bacon takes this chicken salad over the top. This recipe also works great with a rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store!

Ingredients:

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts

1 pound thick-cut bacon slices

1½ cups chopped pecans, divided

1 tbsp Creole seasoning

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced green bell peppers

1½ cups Hellman’s® mayonnaise

½ cup relish

toasted bread for serving

lettuce for serving

tomato slices for serving

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, combine Creole seasoning, garlic power, onion power, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Set seasoning blend aside. Rinse chicken breasts well and pat dry with paper towels. Place chicken on a baking sheet and coat with olive oil on both sides, rubbing well into the meat. Sprinkle seasoning blend on both sides of breasts, gently lifting skin to ensure even seasoning directly onto the meat. Reserve remaining seasoning blend and set aside. Roast chicken 35–40 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 165°F. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Increase oven temperature to 375°F. Arrange bacon slices on a separate baking sheet and bake 20–25 minutes or until nice and crispy. Allow to cool, chop into small pieces and set aside. Bone chicken breasts and shred meat, reserving skins and discarding bones. Set meat and skin aside. In the bowl of a food processor or blender, add onions, celery, bell peppers and 1 cup pecans then pulse a few times to mix, taking care not to over-mix or mush the vegetables. Transfer mixture to a bowl then set aside. Add chicken meat and skin to food processor and process until nice and smooth. Transfer mixture to the bowl with vegetables. Add mayonnaise, relish and remaining seasoning blend, stirring to mix well. Fold in bacon and remaining pecans. Chill chicken salad in refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve on toasted bread with lettuce and tomatoes, if desired.