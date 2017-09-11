FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, dry locally - still watching tropics

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, breezy N winds 10 - 20 mph; a high of 82°

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear - a bit cooler, a low of 59°

TUESDAY: More sunshine, quiet and dry - a high of 81°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Our nice, quiet September weather pattern continues across SE LA/SW MS; however, a prolonged period of northerly winds at the surface and water levels up to a foot above normal on the south shore, has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory until the noon hour …

- By mid-afternoon, winds will begin to ease (northerly winds, 10 - 20 mph) and allow the waters to recede - so overall, only minor coastal flooding is anticipated in parishes on northeast facing shorelines

- ”Irma” has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, but continues to produce wind gusts to near hurricane force - highest winds are 70 mph; moving to the NNW at 18 mph - about 105 miles NNW of Tampa

- On this forecast track (NNW), the center of Irma will move near the NW coast of the Florida panhandle Monday morning - moving through SW Georgia and eastern Alabama Monday night and Tuesday

- Irma still has a VERY large wind field … hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 400 miles

- Cat. 2 Hurricane Jose is still in the western Atlantic - winds of 105 mph - expected to do a complete clockwise loop in the Atlantic Ocean over the course of the next seven days …

- Further in the tropical Atlantic, the tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands (off the coast of Africa) continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms; further formation chance through the next 2 - 5 days has d ropped to "low," 30% - very good news!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: North winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 4 - 7 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING …

Inland Lakes: North winds, 20 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING …

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 12:

High Tide: 3:37 a.m. +1.6

Low Tide: 2:05 p.m. +0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11 … 102° (1921); 55° (1907)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11 … 90°; 70°

SUNRISE: 6:47 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:15 p.m.

