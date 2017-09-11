FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, dry locally - still watching tropics

YOUR QUICKCAST:
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, breezy N winds 10 - 20 mph; a high of 82°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear - a bit cooler, a low of 59°
TUESDAY: More sunshine, quiet and dry - a high of 81°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Our nice, quiet September weather pattern continues across SE LA/SW MS; however, a prolonged period of northerly winds at the surface and water levels up to a foot above normal on the south shore, has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory until the noon hour …
- By mid-afternoon, winds will begin to ease (northerly winds, 10 - 20 mph) and allow the waters to recede - so overall, only minor coastal flooding is anticipated in parishes on northeast facing shorelines
- ”Irma” has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, but continues to produce wind gusts to near hurricane force - highest winds are 70 mph; moving to the NNW at 18 mph - about 105 miles NNW of Tampa
- On this forecast track (NNW), the center of Irma will move near the NW coast of the Florida panhandle Monday morning - moving through SW Georgia and eastern Alabama Monday night and Tuesday
- Irma still has a VERY large wind field … hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 400 miles
- Cat. 2 Hurricane Jose is still in the western Atlantic - winds of 105 mph - expected to do a complete clockwise loop in the Atlantic Ocean over the course of the next seven days …
- Further in the tropical Atlantic, the tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands (off the coast of Africa) continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms; further formation chance through the next 2 - 5 days has dropped to "low," 30% - very good news!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: North winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 4 - 7 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING …
Inland Lakes: North winds, 20 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING …
TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 12:
High Tide: 3:37 a.m. +1.6
Low Tide: 2:05 p.m. +0.4
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11 … 102° (1921); 55° (1907)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11 … 90°; 70°
SUNRISE: 6:47 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:15 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.