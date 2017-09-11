LSU just outside the top 10 in the latest college football polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU just outside the top 10 in the latest college football polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU improved to 2-0 on the season after rolling over Chattanooga 45-10 in Tiger Stadium.

The win moved the Tigers up one spot to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, although they remained at No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

LSU will hit the road this weekend to play Mississippi State in the SEC opener for both teams.

AP TOP 5 COACHES TOP 5
1. Alabama 1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma 2. Clemson
3. Clemson 3. Oklahoma
4. USC 4. USC
5. Penn State 5. Penn State

The SEC has six teams in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

AP SEC TEAMS COACHES SEC TEAMS
1. Alabama 1, Alabama
12. LSU 11. LSU
13. Georgia 13, Georgia
15. Auburn 17. Auburn
23. Tennessee 23. Tennessee
24. Florida 25. Florida

