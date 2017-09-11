LSU just outside the top 10 in the latest college football polls

LSU improved to 2-0 on the season after rolling over Chattanooga 45-10 in Tiger Stadium.
RELATED STORY: No. 12 LSU's run game, defense dominate in 45-10 home opener win over Chattanooga
The win moved the Tigers up one spot to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, although they remained at No. 12 in the AP Top 25.
LSU will hit the road this weekend to play Mississippi State in the SEC opener for both teams.
|AP TOP 5
|COACHES TOP 5
|1. Alabama
|1. Alabama
|2. Oklahoma
|2. Clemson
|3. Clemson
|3. Oklahoma
|4. USC
|4. USC
|5. Penn State
|5. Penn State
The SEC has six teams in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
|AP SEC TEAMS
|COACHES SEC TEAMS
|1. Alabama
|1, Alabama
|12. LSU
|11. LSU
|13. Georgia
|13, Georgia
|15. Auburn
|17. Auburn
|23. Tennessee
|23. Tennessee
|24. Florida
|25. Florida
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.