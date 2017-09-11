LSU just outside the top 10 in the latest college football polls

LSU improved to 2-0 on the season after rolling over Chattanooga 45-10 in Tiger Stadium.

The win moved the Tigers up one spot to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, although they remained at No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

LSU will hit the road this weekend to play Mississippi State in the SEC opener for both teams.

AP TOP 5 COACHES TOP 5 1. Alabama 1. Alabama 2. Oklahoma 2. Clemson 3. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. USC 4. USC 5. Penn State 5. Penn State

The SEC has six teams in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

AP SEC TEAMS COACHES SEC TEAMS 1. Alabama 1, Alabama 12. LSU 11. LSU 13. Georgia 13, Georgia 15. Auburn 17. Auburn 23. Tennessee 23. Tennessee 24. Florida 25. Florida

