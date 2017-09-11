Overnight fire that destroyed home on Tennessee St. ruled arson

Baton Rouge firefighters said they responded to a fire overnight that has been ruled arson.

Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street just after 2:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the house was vacant and is considered a total loss.

They added the investigation is ongoing.

