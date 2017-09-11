Overnight fire that destroyed home on Tennessee St. ruled arson

Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to an arson fire overnight. Crews arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of Tennessee just after 2:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.More >>
Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to an arson fire overnight. Crews arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of Tennessee just after 2:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Some residents of Tangipahoa Parish are being advised to boil their water. The mayor of Kentwood said there is a boil water advisory for homes along Line Creek Road.More >>
Some residents of Tangipahoa Parish are being advised to boil their water. The mayor of Kentwood said there is a boil water advisory for homes along Line Creek Road.More >>
Investigators are looking into an a possible shooting that happened Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers were called to Carolina Street after reports of gunfire.More >>
Investigators are looking into an a possible shooting that happened Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers were called to Carolina Street after reports of gunfire.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in effect until 2 p.m. for several Lowcountry Counties.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in effect until 2 p.m. for several Lowcountry Counties.More >>
The fish is most familiar to people as an aquarium fish known as an algae-eater where it is valued for one of the primary traits that makes it destructive in lakes.More >>
The fish is most familiar to people as an aquarium fish known as an algae-eater where it is valued for one of the primary traits that makes it destructive in lakes.More >>