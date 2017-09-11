Lunch with Coach O - Mississippi St. Preview

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will preview the upcoming game against Mississippi State during his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He will also recap Saturday night's 45-10 win over Chattanooga.

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC), Mississippi St. (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

SERIES: LSU leads 73-34-3

LAST MEETING: LSU - 23, Mississippi St. - 20 (Sept. 17, 2016 in Tiger Stadium)

