Lunch with Coach O - Mississippi St. Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will preview the upcoming game against Mississippi State during his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
He will also recap Saturday night's 45-10 win over Chattanooga.
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
RECORD: LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC), Mississippi St. (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
SERIES: LSU leads 73-34-3
LAST MEETING: LSU - 23, Mississippi St. - 20 (Sept. 17, 2016 in Tiger Stadium)
