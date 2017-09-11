Boil water advisory issued for part of Kentwood

Some residents of Tangipahoa Parish are being advised to boil their water.

The mayor of Kentwood said there is a boil water advisory for homes along Line Creek Road.

A water main break is the reason for the caution.

The break has since been repaired, but there is still testing to be done.

If you live along Line Creek Road, you can bathe in the water, but it needs to be boiled and cooled if you plan on drinking it.

