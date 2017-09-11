Police investigate reports of shots fired on Carolina Street

Investigators are looking into a possible shooting that happened Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers were called to Carolina Street after reports of gunfire.

Police said no victims have been reported.

According to witnesses, a group had gathered for a balloon release honoring the victims of a shooting from last week when they heard gunshots.

There aren’t a lot of details available on what exactly happened.

More information will be provided once it is released by authorities.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.