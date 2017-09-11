Trial set to begin for mother charged in toddler's 2014 death

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 11.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 11.More >>
The trial of a mother accused of killing her daughter nearly three years ago is expected to start Monday.More >>
The trial of a mother accused of killing her daughter nearly three years ago is expected to start Monday.More >>
What was supposed to be a perfect week turned into a disaster for Tammy Bourg and her family.More >>
What was supposed to be a perfect week turned into a disaster for Tammy Bourg and her family.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.More >>
As thousands in Florida brace for Hurricane Irma, metro area first responders packed up and headed into the storm's path.More >>
As thousands in Florida brace for Hurricane Irma, metro area first responders packed up and headed into the storm's path.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>