Mother pleads guilty in toddler's 2014 death

A mother accused of killing her daughter almost three years ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter and cruelty to a juvenile on Monday, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Candice Smith, 23, "forcefully pushed" her 2-year-old daughter, Da'Laijah Smith, causing her to fall and hit her head against a shower wall.

They added when paramedics arrived on the scene, the little girl was unresponsive.

The girl's mother reportedly admitted to other acts of abuse. The autopsy showed the child suffered blunt force injuries of the stomach, throat, head and neck with rib fractures.

Smith has been behind bars since her arrest on Dec. 30, 2014.

She is charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to juveniles.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

