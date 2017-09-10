Former LSU star Fournette rushes for 100 yards, TD in NFL regular season debut

The former LSU standout running back and NFL rookie Leonard Fournette made his regular season debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and found the endzone.

Fournette, who carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards in the first half, plowed into the pile on fourth down and made it across the goal line to give the Jaguars a 12-0 lead.

The former LSU All American also caught three passes for 24 yards.

Fournette finished the game with 100 total yards, on 26 attempts and 24 receiving yards. His inaugural touchdown in 2nd quarter was his only for the day.

Fournette made his NFL debut on the same field that launched his college career, when LSU faced the Wisconsin Badgers on August 30, 2014. Fournette ran for 18 yards on eight carries in that game.

