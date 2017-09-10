BRPD investigating late night fatal shooting on Dallas Dr

Police are investigating a fatal late night shooting where a 22-year-old was found suffering gunshot wounds.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning around 1:30am in 1900 block of Dallas Dr.

Authorities say Garrett Burton, 22 of Baton Rouge was located by officers in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Burton died on scene.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time, police say.

BRPD is urging anyone with any information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

