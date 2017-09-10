Baton Rouge rapper ‘Da Real Gee Money’ killed in early morning shooting

A Baton Rouge rapper has died from fatal gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on Dallas Dr.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning around 1:30am in 1900 block of Dallas Dr.

Authorities say Garrett Burton, 22 of Baton Rouge was located by officers in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Burton died on scene.

Burton was an up-and-coming Baton Rouge rapper known as 'Da Real Gee Money' or 'Gee Money' for short.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time, police say.

BRPD is urging anyone with any information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

