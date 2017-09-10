Human Jukebox, The Pride join for ‘America the Beautiful’ rendition

The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battled on the field Saturday night in a 45-0 shutout loss for the Jags, but the schools' bands came together for a special halftime performance.More >>
The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battled on the field Saturday night in a 45-0 shutout loss for the Jags, but the schools' bands came together for a special halftime performance.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal late night shooting where a 22-year-old was found in a parking lot suffering gunshot wounds.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal late night shooting where a 22-year-old was found in a parking lot suffering gunshot wounds.More >>
When an LSU boy, loves an LSU girl you get an LSU tailgate with a wedding thrown in the mix.More >>
When an LSU boy, loves an LSU girl you get an LSU tailgate with a wedding thrown in the mix.More >>
A Gonzales couple stranded in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma is now safely back in the United States, according to a relative.More >>
A Gonzales couple stranded in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma is now safely back in the United States, according to a relative.More >>
A spokesperson with LSU's media relations has confirmed that one person was stabbed Saturday afternoon.More >>
A spokesperson with LSU's media relations has confirmed that one person was stabbed Saturday afternoon.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.More >>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>