Couple stranded in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma now home safe

By Robb Hays, News Director
Damaged St. Maarten airport Source: Twitter/Eric Auxier Damaged St. Maarten airport Source: Twitter/Eric Auxier
GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

A Gonzales couple stranded in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma is now safely back in the United States, according to a relative. No other details were provided. 

Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin were on their honeymoon on the Caribbean island when it was hit by the powerful category five hurricane earlier this week.

They arrived back in New Orleans on a commercial flight at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 

