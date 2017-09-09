Couple stranded in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma now home safe

A Gonzales couple stranded in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma is now safely back in the United States, according to a relative. No other details were provided.

Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin were on their honeymoon on the Caribbean island when it was hit by the powerful category five hurricane earlier this week.

They arrived back in New Orleans on a commercial flight at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

