First responders to aid Florida during, after Hurricane Irma

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that East Baton Rouge Parish first responders will deploy to Florida on Sunday morning to assist agencies during and after Hurricane Irma. This is the second time that Task Force 2 has assisted a neighboring state in nearly two weeks. The team left for Texas in late August to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Of course our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida and everyone affected by this storm system,” Mayor-President Broome said. “Being able to physically assist on the ground is extremely important; we are more than willing to provide whatever we can. We know the effects of storms, and we also know the greatness of people’s generosity and care from all over this great country.”

The task force will be stationed in Tallahassee, Florida. Responders are scheduled to be on the ground for at least two weeks. Member agencies leaving Sunday include:

Baker Fire Department

Baton Rouge Fire Department

East Baton Rouge EMS

Eastside Fire Department

West Baton Rouge Fire Department

West Feliciana Fire Department

Zachary Fire Department

