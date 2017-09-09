Officials: One stabbed on Parade Grounds - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

A spokesperson with LSU's media relations has confirmed that one person was stabbed Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place on the Parade Grounds on LSU's campus.

Saturday was LSU's home opener against Chattanooga.

The victim, who is not an LSU student, was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

