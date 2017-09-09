LSU police investigating stabbing before game on Parade Grounds

A spokesperson with LSU's media relations has confirmed that one person was stabbed Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place on the Parade Grounds on LSU's campus.It happened in the hours before LSU's home opener against Chattanooga.

The victim, who is not an LSU student, was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

LSU Police are still investigating. They have not yet identified a suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

