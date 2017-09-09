No. 12 LSU vs Chattanooga - Preview; Kickoff @ 6:39 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
LSU will play host to the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday night in Death Valley for its home opener.
The Tigers (1-0) , who moved up to the 12th spot in the AP Top 25 Coach's Poll,started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.
The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener.
- Who: LSU Tigers vs. Chattanooga
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA
