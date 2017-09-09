No. 12 LSU vs Chattanooga - Preview; Kickoff @ 6:39 p.m.

LSU will play host to the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday night in Death Valley for its home opener.

The Tigers (1-0) , who moved up to the 12th spot in the AP Top 25 Coach's Poll,started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.

The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener.

Who : LSU Tigers vs. Chattanooga

: LSU Tigers vs. Chattanooga When : Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

SEC Network (check your local listings)

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

