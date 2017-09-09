No. 12 LSU run game, defense dominate in 45-10 home opener win over Chattanooga

LSU relied on its powerful run game and swarming defense for a dominant 45-10 win over Chattanooga in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Tigers (2-0) gave up their first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. The Mocs fell to 0-2 with the loss.

SCORING PLAYS:

First Quarter

Victor Ulmo 22-yard FG. LSU - 0, Chattanooga - 3

D. Etling pass to D. Davis for 36 yds for a TD. (J. Gonsoulin KICK) LSU - 7, Chattanooga - 3

D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) LSU - 14, Chattanooga - 3

Second Quarter

D. Guice run for 6 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU 20 - 3 Chattanooga

C. Brewer punt for 50 yds, D. Chark returns for 65 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU - 28, Chattanooga - 3

Third Quarter

D. Williams run for 4 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU - 35, Chattanooga - 3

D. Williams run for 3 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU - 42, Chattanooga - 3

Fourth Quarter

Darrell Bridges run for 16 yds for a TD (Victor Ulmo KICK) LSU - 42, Chattanooga - 10

Connor Culp 45 yd FG GOOD LSU - 45, Chattanooga - 10

Running back Derrius Guice finished with 15 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Darrel Williams had 8 rushes for 38 yards and another pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Danny Etling was 8-of-14 for 227 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown strike to Drake Davis. DJ Chark, Etling's "go-to" receiver, hauled in three catches for 103 yards. Chark also returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Freshman defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson had two sacks in the game. The defense finished with five total. Andraez Williams and Kary Vincent Jr. each had an interception in the game.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said the penalties were unacceptable in the first half. On the night the Tigers committed 11 penalties for 74 yards. Orgeron said the team still needs to find a field goal kicker. Jack Gonsoulin failed to connect from 40 yards and Connor Culp missed from 47 yards. He added he is "very concerned" about the kicking situation.

"Maybe Arden [Key] can come back and kick next week," Orgeron joked when pressed about the matter.

Orgeron added he, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, and everyone else with the defense were disappointed to give up the one touchdown in the game. He said he was also very disappointed in the defense's pass rush to start the contest, but then the players heated up.

The official attendance for the game was 97,289.

