No. 12 LSU - 45, Chattanooga - 10 (4th Qtr.) - Live Scoring Updates

LSU leads Chattanooga 45-10 in the fourth quarter Saturday night in Death Valley.

SCORING PLAYS:

First Quarter

Victor Ulmo 22-yard FG. LSU - 0, Chattanooga - 3

D. Etling pass to D. Davis for 36 yds for a TD. (J. Gonsoulin KICK) LSU - 7, Chattanooga - 3

D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) LSU - 14, Chattanooga - 3

Second Quarter

D. Guice run for 6 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU 20 - 3 Chattanooga

C. Brewer punt for 50 yds, D. Chark returns for 65 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU - 28, Chattanooga - 3

Third Quarter

D. Williams run for 4 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU - 35, Chattanooga - 3

D. Williams run for 3 yds for a TD. (C. Culp KICK) LSU - 42, Chattanooga - 3

Fourth Quarter

Darrell Bridges run for 16 yds for a TD (Victor Ulmo KICK) LSU - 42, Chattanooga - 10

Connor Culp 45 yd FG GOOD LSU - 45, Chattanooga - 10

The Tigers (1-0) are playing their home opener. The official attendance for the game was 97,289.

LSU moved up to the 12th spot in the AP Top 25 Coach's Poll, started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.

The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener.

Heading into Tiger Stadium? we've got your #FirstAlert outlook for what will be a gorgeous night for football! Don't forget your enthusiam! pic.twitter.com/t25eA4UvJI — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) September 9, 2017

Who : LSU Tigers vs. Chattanooga

: LSU Tigers vs. Chattanooga When : Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

SEC Network (check your local listings)

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

