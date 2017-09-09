No. 12 LSU 14, Chattanooga 3 - Live scoring updates - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

No. 12 LSU 14, Chattanooga 3 - Live scoring updates

Derrius Guice (Source: WAFB)
LSU hosts the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday night in Death Valley for its home opener.

The Tigers (1-0), who moved up to the 12th spot in the AP Top 25 Coach's Poll, started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.

The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener. 

  • Who: LSU Tigers vs. Chattanooga 
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

RADIO

SCORING PLAYS:

  • Victor Ulmo 22-yard FG. LSU 0 - 3 Chattanooga
  • D. Etling pass to D. Davis for 36 yds for a TD. (J. Gonsoulin KICK) LSU 7 - 3 Chattanooga
  • D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) LSU 14 - 3 Chattanooga

