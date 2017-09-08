Police identify 68-year-old victim in fatal shooting on Seneca St.

The Baton Rouge Police Department have identified a 68-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Seneca St.

Police say David Walker, of Baton Rouge, was found behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Walker died on scene, authorities say.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

