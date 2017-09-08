BRPD responds to reported fatal shooting on Seneca St.

After receiving an overwhelming donation from Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee following last year’s historic flood, Baton Rouge General is now paying it forward by delivering a massive collection of recovery items to the Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas.More >>
After receiving an overwhelming donation from Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee following last year’s historic flood, Baton Rouge General is now paying it forward by delivering a massive collection of recovery items to the Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a reported fatal shooting Friday night.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a reported fatal shooting Friday night.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm, is once again a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm, is once again a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 8.More >>
Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36.More >>
Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>