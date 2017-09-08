'Just constant wind for hours;' Family with ties to Central rides out Irma on Turks and Caicos

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 8.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36.More >>
A Baton Rouge based production company will soon be debuting a documentary about the Price Is Right featuring Bob Barker.More >>
With trees uprooted and tiles ripped from roofs, Hurricane Irma’s powerful punch upended the Turks and Caicos Island.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
News has been widely reported of a massive data breach at Equifax, one of the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies. Something not as widely reported? The fine print.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
