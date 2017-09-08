Disney World to close for 5th time in history with Hurricane Irma approaching

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida has announced it will be closed Sunday, September 10 and Monday, September 11 due to Hurricane Irma.

Resort hotels will stay open, however, some services and amenities will be adjusted. The park is hoping to resume normal operations on Tuesday, but that all depends on the effects of Irma.

The park will be operating under normal hours on Friday, September 8 and will have modified hours on Saturday, September 9.

Walt Disney World parks and Disney Springs will be closed Sunday and Monday due to Hurricane Irma. Full details: https://t.co/sG9IH2AXiB pic.twitter.com/s932BCOKi3 — WDW Today (@WDWToday) September 8, 2017

This is reportedly only the fifth time in history the park has closed.

For more information about specific park closures, click here.

