Prairieville Fire Department to hold 9/11 memorial featuring former World Trade Center worker

The Prairieville Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 memorial that will feature a guest speaker who worked at the World Trade Center in New York. The event will be held at 9 a.m. on September 11 at Station 30, located at 14517 Hwy. 73.

The fire department will also present an actual piece of the World Trade Center for attendees to view. Refreshments will also be provided.

