Equifax Breach: Find out if your info was stolen

There’s now a way to see if you might be a victim of the high-tech heist against the credit monitoring company, Equifax.

However, the company is taking heat for directing people to a free credit-monitoring company because signing up means you will limit your legal recourse against Equifax.

The heist exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans. Now, the unwitting victims have to worry about the threat of having their identities stolen.

The Atlanta-based company, one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, said Thursday that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. The theft obtained consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and in some cases, driver's license numbers. The purloined data can be enough for crooks to hijack the identities of people whose credentials were stolen.

Equifax discovered the hack on July 29, but waited until Thursday to warn consumers.

To find out if you were affected, click here, then click on Check Potential Impact.

