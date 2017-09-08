LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

LSU will play its home opener Saturday night against Chattanooga in Tiger Stadium.

If you're heading to the campus during the day, there will be a lot of festivities starting in the morning and lasting up until kickoff.

RELATED STORY: LSU vs Chattanooga: By the Numbers

Times of Interest:

8 a.m. - LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. - CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show

Noon - LSU Ticket Office opens

1:30 p.m. - L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

2 p.m. - Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

2 p.m. - Parish County Line Band performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3:30 p.m. - Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium

LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

3:45 p.m. - LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. - All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium

4:20 p.m. - LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:30 p.m. - LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village

4:40 p.m. - Band comes down “Victory Hill”

6 p.m. - LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

6:13:30 p.m. - Guest Captains Presentation (Ricky Chatman, Chad Loup, Anthony Williams)

6:20 p.m. - Charlie McClendon Scholarship Recognition

6:23 p.m. - Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:27 p.m. - Alma Mater and National Anthem

6:33 p.m. - LSU Intro Video

6:34:30 p.m. - LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield

6:36 p.m. - Chattanooga takes the field

6:39 p.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Chattanooga on SEC Network



Halftime: LSU Band performs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.