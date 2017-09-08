LSU Gameday: Times of Interest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU will play its home opener Saturday night against Chattanooga in Tiger Stadium.

If you're heading to the campus during the day, there will be a lot of festivities starting in the morning and lasting up until kickoff. 

Times of Interest:
8 a.m. - LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. - CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show  
Noon - LSU Ticket Office opens
1:30 p.m. - L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2 p.m. - Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. - Parish County Line Band performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. - Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium 
LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. - LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium 
4 p.m. - All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
4:20 p.m. - LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni  
4:30 p.m. - LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village 
4:40 p.m. - Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6 p.m. - LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium  
6:13:30 p.m. - Guest Captains Presentation (Ricky Chatman, Chad Loup, Anthony Williams)
6:20 p.m. - Charlie McClendon Scholarship Recognition 
6:23 p.m. - Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:27 p.m. - Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:33 p.m. - LSU Intro Video 
6:34:30 p.m. - LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield
6:36 p.m. - Chattanooga takes the field 
6:39 p.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Chattanooga on SEC Network  
   
Halftime: LSU Band performs

