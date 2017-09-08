LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

LSU will play its home opener Saturday night against Chattanooga in Tiger Stadium.
If you're heading to the campus during the day, there will be a lot of festivities starting in the morning and lasting up until kickoff.
RELATED STORY: LSU vs Chattanooga: By the Numbers
Times of Interest:
8 a.m. - LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. - CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show
Noon - LSU Ticket Office opens
1:30 p.m. - L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2 p.m. - Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. - Parish County Line Band performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. - Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium
LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. - LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. - All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
4:20 p.m. - LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:30 p.m. - LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village
4:40 p.m. - Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6 p.m. - LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
6:13:30 p.m. - Guest Captains Presentation (Ricky Chatman, Chad Loup, Anthony Williams)
6:20 p.m. - Charlie McClendon Scholarship Recognition
6:23 p.m. - Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:27 p.m. - Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:33 p.m. - LSU Intro Video
6:34:30 p.m. - LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield
6:36 p.m. - Chattanooga takes the field
6:39 p.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Chattanooga on SEC Network
Halftime: LSU Band performs
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.