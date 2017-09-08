Registered sex offender arrested for reportedly moving to BR without notifying authorities

A convicted sex offender is potentially facing multiple charges after being caught having a social media account and for moving form Amite to Baton Rouge without notifying authorities.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office say on Thursday, September 7, Kylie Nicole Bellard, 32, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender after she recently moved from Amite to Baton Rouge. Officials also discovered she had an active social media account, which she is not allowed to have.

Bellard was convicted back in May of 2006 of attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

With more than 300 registered sex offenders in the parish, TPSO performs frequent compliance checks. To see the sex offender registry, visit www.tpso.org and click on Sex Offender Registry.

TPSO also wants to remind parents that with Halloween quickly approaching, registered sex offenders are not allowed to distribute candy to anyone under age 18 or to wear any type of mask or disguise intended to hide their identity.

Deputies will be patrolling on Halloween night to ensure sex offenders abide by these laws. Anyone with concerns can contact the Sex Offender Compliance Unit at 985-748-3334.

