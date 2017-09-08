Southern at Southern Miss: By the Numbers

The Southern Jaguars will face a tough test Saturday night against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, MS.
The Jags (1-0) opened the season with a 14-8 victory over South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) lost three fumbles in their 24-17 loss to Kentucky. Southern Miss actually out gained the Wildcats 364 yards to 254, but could not overcome the turnovers.
Here's a look at the Jaguars and Golden Eagles, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|USM
|First Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing Attempts
|39
|38
|Rushing Yards
|89
|55
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|2.3
|1.4
|Passing Attempts/Completions/Int
|35-20-1
|40-22-0
|Passing Yards
|208
|309
|Avg/Pass
|5.9
|7.7
|Total Offense
|297
|364
|Scoring
|14
|17
|DEFENSE
|SU
|USM
|First Downs Allowed
|14
|12
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|160
|78
|Passing Yards Allowed
|187
|176
|Total Yards Allowed
|347
|254
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Sacks
|1
|1
|Points Allowed
|8
|24
Week 1 Standouts:
Southern Offense:
Austin Howard: 18 of 31 passing for 198 yards and one interception
Devon Benn: Five carries for 31 yards, one touchdown, three catches for 57 yards (19.0 avg)
Herbert Edwards: 24 carries for 65 yards, a 2.7 yard per carry average
Dontrell Brown: Four receptions for 39 yards
Southern Defense:
Montavius Gaines: Four total tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery
D. Lavigne: Two total tackles, .5 sack and one quarterback hurry
Southern Miss Offense:
Kwadra Griggs: 15 of 26 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns
Ito Smith: Nine receptions for 78 yards and 16 carries for 37 yards
Lorey Robertson: Seven catches for 111 yards (15.9 avg) and two touchdowns
Southern Miss Defense:
Tarvarius Moore: Eight total tackles
Rakeem Boothe: Seven tackles, one for loss
Sherrod Ruff: Six tackles. one sack
Rod Crayton: Five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS.
