Southern at Southern Miss: By the Numbers

The Southern Jaguars will face a tough test Saturday night against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, MS.

The Jags (1-0) opened the season with a 14-8 victory over South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The Golden Eagles (0-1) lost three fumbles in their 24-17 loss to Kentucky. Southern Miss actually out gained the Wildcats 364 yards to 254, but could not overcome the turnovers.

Here's a look at the Jaguars and Golden Eagles, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU USM First Downs 18 19 Rushing Attempts 39 38 Rushing Yards 89 55 Rushing Avg/Carry 2.3 1.4 Passing Attempts/Completions/Int 35-20-1 40-22-0 Passing Yards 208 309 Avg/Pass 5.9 7.7 Total Offense 297 364 Scoring 14 17

DEFENSE SU USM First Downs Allowed 14 12 Rushing Yards Allowed 160 78 Passing Yards Allowed 187 176 Total Yards Allowed 347 254 Turnovers 3 1 Sacks 1 1 Points Allowed 8 24

Week 1 Standouts:

Southern Offense:

Austin Howard: 18 of 31 passing for 198 yards and one interception

Devon Benn: Five carries for 31 yards, one touchdown, three catches for 57 yards (19.0 avg)

Herbert Edwards: 24 carries for 65 yards, a 2.7 yard per carry average

Dontrell Brown: Four receptions for 39 yards

Southern Defense:

Montavius Gaines: Four total tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery

D. Lavigne: Two total tackles, .5 sack and one quarterback hurry

Southern Miss Offense:

Kwadra Griggs: 15 of 26 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns

Ito Smith: Nine receptions for 78 yards and 16 carries for 37 yards

Lorey Robertson: Seven catches for 111 yards (15.9 avg) and two touchdowns

Southern Miss Defense:

Tarvarius Moore: Eight total tackles

Rakeem Boothe: Seven tackles, one for loss

Sherrod Ruff: Six tackles. one sack

Rod Crayton: Five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS.

