Bond for Norris Greenhouse Jr. NOT revoked after not notifying officials of US Virgin Islands trip

A trip to the US Virgin Islands did not result in Norris Greenhouse Jr.'s bail being revoked, but he will have to serve seven days in jail for not giving notification for his trip, according to KALB-TV in Alexandria.

The station reported Greenhouse will have to report to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday to start the sentence.

He is currently out on bail for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Marksville. He is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Greenhouse posted his $1 million bond in 2015 under the condition that he surrender his gun and badge and be "home monitored."

His trial date for the deadly shooting has been moved to Oct. 2, 2017.

Derrick Stafford was the other Marksville marshal charged in the shooting. He was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

Stafford was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

