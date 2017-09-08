Attorney for Norris Greenhouse files for change of venue

One of Norris Greenhouse Jr.'s attorney has filed a motion for a change of venue in that case.

Greenhouse is facing charges related to the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, and the shooting of the child's father, Chris Few.

On Wednesday, September 20, one of Greenhouses's attorneys filed the motion to have the trial moved out of Avoyelles Parish. A hearing is set for Monday, September 25 to decide on the change of venue request.

A recent trip to the US Virgin Islands did not result in Greenhouse's bail being revoked, but he did have to serve seven days in jail for not giving notification for his trip, according to KALB-TV in Alexandria.

Greenhouse served the sentence at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.

He is currently out on bail for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Marksville. He is charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Greenhouse posted his $1 million bond in 2015 under the condition that he surrender his gun and badge and be "home monitored."

His trial date for the deadly shooting has been moved to October 2.

Derrick Stafford was the other Marksville marshal charged in the shooting. He was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Stafford was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

