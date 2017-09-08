LSU vs Chattanooga: By the Numbers

LSU will play host to the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday night in Death Valley.
The Tigers (1-0) started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.
The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener.
Here's a look at the Tigers and Mocs, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|UC
|LSU
|First Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing Attempts
|25
|57
|Rushing Yards
|76
|296
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|3.0
|5.02
|Passing Attempts/Completions/Int
|43-33-2
|18-15-0
|Passing Yards
|218
|183
|Avg/Pass
|5.0
|10.2
|Total Offense
|294
|479
|Scoring
|13
|27
|DEFENSE
|UC
|LSU
|First Downs Allowed
|15
|6
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|184
|-5
|Passing Yards Allowed
|182
|102
|Total Yards Allowed
|366
|97
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Sacks
|0
|3
|Points Allowed
|27
|0
Week 1 Standouts:
LSU Offense:
Derrius Guice: 27 carries for 122 yards, a 4.5 average and two touchdowns
Darrel Williams: 15 carries for 92 yards, a 6.1 average and one touchdown
Danny Etling: 14 of 17 passing for 171 yards
DJ Chark: four receptions for 77 yards (19.2 average)
LSU Defense:
Rashard Lawrence: Four total tackles, 0.5 sack
Corey Thompson: Three total tackles, two sacks
Andraez "Greedy" Williams: Three total tackles and one interception
Chattanooga Offense:
Nick Tiano: 8 carries for 68 yards, an 8.5 average. Tiano completed 23 of 43 passes for 218 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.
Joseph Parker: 6 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown
Chattanooga Defense:
Tavon Lawson: 14 total tackles
Isaiah Mack: Seven tackles, two for loss and two quarterback hurries
Lucas Webb: Four tackles, one for loss and an interception
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.