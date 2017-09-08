LSU vs Chattanooga: By the Numbers

LSU will play host to the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Tigers (1-0) started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.

The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener.

Here's a look at the Tigers and Mocs, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE UC LSU First Downs 18 26 Rushing Attempts 25 57 Rushing Yards 76 296 Rushing Avg/Carry 3.0 5.02 Passing Attempts/Completions/Int 43-33-2 18-15-0 Passing Yards 218 183 Avg/Pass 5.0 10.2 Total Offense 294 479 Scoring 13 27

DEFENSE UC LSU First Downs Allowed 15 6 Rushing Yards Allowed 184 -5 Passing Yards Allowed 182 102 Total Yards Allowed 366 97 Turnovers 2 1 Sacks 0 3 Points Allowed 27 0

Week 1 Standouts:

LSU Offense:

Derrius Guice: 27 carries for 122 yards, a 4.5 average and two touchdowns

Darrel Williams: 15 carries for 92 yards, a 6.1 average and one touchdown

Danny Etling: 14 of 17 passing for 171 yards

DJ Chark: four receptions for 77 yards (19.2 average)

LSU Defense:

Rashard Lawrence: Four total tackles, 0.5 sack

Corey Thompson: Three total tackles, two sacks

Andraez "Greedy" Williams: Three total tackles and one interception

Chattanooga Offense:

Nick Tiano: 8 carries for 68 yards, an 8.5 average. Tiano completed 23 of 43 passes for 218 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.

Joseph Parker: 6 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown

Chattanooga Defense:

Tavon Lawson: 14 total tackles

Isaiah Mack: Seven tackles, two for loss and two quarterback hurries

Lucas Webb: Four tackles, one for loss and an interception

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. from Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network

