LSU vs Chattanooga: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs Chattanooga: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU will play host to the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Tigers (1-0) started the 2017 season by beating BYU 27-0 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, taking control of the game shortly after the opening kickoff.

The Mocs (0-1) fell to Jacksonville State 27-13 in their season opener. 

Here's a look at the Tigers and Mocs, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE UC LSU
First Downs 18 26
Rushing Attempts 25 57
Rushing Yards 76 296
Rushing Avg/Carry 3.0 5.02
Passing Attempts/Completions/Int 43-33-2 18-15-0
Passing Yards 218 183
Avg/Pass 5.0 10.2
Total Offense 294 479
Scoring 13 27

DEFENSE UC LSU
First Downs Allowed 15 6
Rushing Yards Allowed 184 -5
Passing Yards Allowed 182 102
Total Yards Allowed 366 97
Turnovers 2 1
Sacks 0 3
Points Allowed 27 0

Week 1 Standouts:
LSU Offense: 
Derrius Guice: 27 carries for 122 yards, a 4.5 average and two touchdowns
Darrel Williams: 15 carries for 92 yards, a 6.1 average and one touchdown     
Danny Etling: 14 of 17 passing for 171 yards
DJ Chark: four receptions for 77 yards (19.2 average) 

LSU Defense:
Rashard Lawrence: Four total tackles, 0.5 sack
Corey Thompson: Three total tackles, two sacks 
Andraez "Greedy" Williams: Three total tackles and one interception 

Chattanooga Offense:
Nick Tiano: 8 carries for 68 yards, an 8.5 average. Tiano completed 23 of 43 passes for 218 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown. 
Joseph Parker: 6 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown 

Chattanooga Defense:
Tavon Lawson: 14 total tackles  
Isaiah Mack: Seven tackles, two for loss and two quarterback hurries
Lucas Webb: Four tackles, one for loss and an interception

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly