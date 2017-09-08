YOUR TURN: High Speed Chase

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Hayley Danielle. Danielle and many other people reacted on our Facebook page to the tragic story this week of an innocent bystander who died in a high speed police chase.

Jonathan Scott was killed when a car driven by the suspect, Reginald Weeden, ran into his at the intersection of Florida Blvd. and Stevendale Road. The Facebook comments centered on the debate over the dangers of high speed police pursuits, but Danielle circled back to another issue - why was Weeden out of jail in the first place. In her words:

In 2004, Reginald Weeden was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter. He admitted to beating a man to death for a $45 drug debt, and now, another man, Jonathan Scott, is dead due to this man and his drugs. What is really going on here?

