FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record low morning; nice afternoon

The morning low d ropped to 58° - within two degrees of tying the record for September 8.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, light NE winds; low humidity - a high of 82°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and pleasantly cool - a low of 60°

SATURDAY: More sunshine - great weather to tailgate; a high of 83°

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, NE winds 5 - 10 mph; a high of 84°

MONDAY: Still mostly fair; a high of 82°

TUESDAY: Continuing nice weather, dry - a high of 80°

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds - perhaps a spotty shower (10%); a high of 82°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE:

- Cat. 4 Irma … highest sustained winds of 150 mph; moving to the WNW at 14 mph - the center approximately 405 miles SE of Miami. This motion is expected to continue for the next day or so with a slight decrease in forward speed - a turn more toward the NW is expected by late Saturday - with the eye of Irma near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas on Friday and Saturday and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula early Sunday morning. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next 36 to 48 hours, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Cat. 4 as it approaches Florida. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

- Cat. 4 Jose … highest sustained winds now 150 mph; moving to the WNW at 18 mph - the center approximately 415 miles ESE of the northern Leeward Islands. A gradual turn toward the NW with a decrease in forward speed is anticipated within the next 48 hours; on this forecast track, the center of major Cat. 4 Hurricane Jose will pass near or east of the northeastern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

- Cat. 2 Katia … highest sustained winds now 100 mph; moving to the WSW at 5 mph - the center approximately 125 miles NNE of Veracruz, Mexico. The WSW motion is expected to continue through landfall on the coast of Mexico early Saturday - and, there is now the potential for additional strengthening, so Katia "could" be near major hurricane strength (Cat. 3) at landfall.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 9:

High Tide: 2:08 a.m. +1.1

Low Tide: 8:53 a.m. +0.8

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8 … 98° (1909); 56° (2011)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8 … 91°; 71°

SUNRISE: 6:45 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:19 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.