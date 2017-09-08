Baton Rouge based production company to premiere 'Price Is Right' documentary featuring Bob Barker

A Baton Rouge based production company will soon be debuting a documentary about the "Price Is Right" featuring Bob Barker.

The documentary, "Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much," focuses on Ted Clauson, a super fan who attended 37 tapings of the show.

Slauson, a math teacher from Texas, recorded the show and memorized prices of products featured on the show since its inception in 1972. In 2008, Slauson helped a contestant place a perfect bid during the Showcase Showdown.

Both Bob Barker and Roger Dobkowitz, a five-time Emmy winner and 36-year producer of the show, commended the documentary. "I think this wonderful documentary has a big chance of breaking away from all the other documentaries that come out each year. I am happy someone is recognizing the dedication of our fans," said Dobkowitz.

“Ted Slauson is a loyal friend and true. People like that are the reason I didn't have to work for a living... its the least I could do,” Barker said in a statement.

The documentary will premiere at the BendFilm Festival Bend, Oregon on October 14 and at the Orlando Film Festival on October 24.

