Shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Dr. leaves 2 dead; officials release victims' names

Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning in Baton Rouge, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirmed one victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. and the other died at a hospital.

Police reported the two men were working on a home in the area when they were shot.

It happened on Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Johnson Street. The scene is located less than two blocks from McKinley High School.

Investigators said the suspects drove to the scene and shot the two men. No information has been provided regarding the type of vehicle.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

