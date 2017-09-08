Harvey and Irma: couple married 75 years in awe of storms sharing their names

While some people in the southeast are recovering from Hurricane Harvey and others are fearing the wrath of Hurricane Irma, the rest of the country has fallen in love with an adorable elderly couple that has been married who shares the hurricanes' names.

The New York Times has featured a couple from Spokane, Washington that has been married for 75 years.

Harvey Schluters, 104 and Irma Schulters, 92, can vividly remember most of the major events of the 20th Century, including the great depression and the moon landing. Irma told a reporter she even remembers the weather was cool and cloudy on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

The Schulters have only seen a hurricane on TV because of the location of their home in Washington State. They have never seen two major hurricanes with their namesake threaten the United States.

