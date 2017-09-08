West Feliciana Parish Schools collects more than $6K for Harvey relief

Louisiana continues to provide assistance to those who are recovering from Hurricane Harvey in Texas and some of that help is coming from the youngest among us.

West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton said students and faculty at schools across the parish raised a little more than $6,300 in three days for Hurricane Harvey relief.

He added District 4 Board Member Beth Tycer will take a truck load of non-perishable items that was also collected.

"As always, West Feliciana is special because we all work together for the greater good," Milton said in a Facebook post.

He thanked everyone for doing what they can to help those in need.

