APSO: Deputies arrest man with more than 20 lbs. of marijuana in vehicle

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

Officials said more than 20 pounds of marijuana was found in a car and arrested the driver Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jeremy Gustave, 26, of Geismar, was taken into custody.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said narcotics detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department contacted APSO about evidence surfacing in an ongoing investigation that “a large quantity of illegal narcotics” was headed to a home in Gonzales.

He said a vehicle leaving that house was pulled over. He added detectives obtained a search warrant, which resulted in 23 pounds of marijuana being found inside the vehicle.

Gustave is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

APSO reported the Gonzales Police Department assisted in the investigation and traffic stop.

