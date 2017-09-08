Construction accident leaves 1 dead, officials confirm

One person is dead after a reported construction accident Friday morning in Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the construction accident happened at a work site near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Gardere Lane.

The victim's name has not been released.

More details will be released when they become available.

