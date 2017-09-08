Construction accident involving concrete pump leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

One person is dead and another was badly injured in a construction accident Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim who died as Jose Ayala, 26, of Baton Rouge.

Deputies said the other man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

The construction accident happened at a work site on Burbank Drive near South Kenilworth Parkway around 6 a.m.

According to deputies, the two men were injured by a concrete pump and Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The construction site is where a new sand volleyball facility called The Oasis is being built.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.