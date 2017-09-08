Construction accident involving concrete pump leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

A Geismar man has been arrested after reportedly being found with around 23 lbs of marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
A Geismar man has been arrested after reportedly being found with around 23 lbs of marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A convicted sex offender is potentially facing multiple charges after being caught having a social media account and for moving form Amite to Baton Rouge without notifying authorities.More >>
A convicted sex offender is potentially facing multiple charges after being caught having a social media account and for moving form Amite to Baton Rouge without notifying authorities.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, September 8.More >>
Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36.More >>
Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Donovan Cummings, 49, and Harold Anthony, 36.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>