Victim taken to hospital after shooting at N 38th and Cain - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Victim taken to hospital after shooting at N 38th and Cain

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials responded to the scene of the second shooting Thursday night.

This one happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of N 38th near Cain St. Baton Rouge Police officers who arrived on scene found a male victim lying on his side in a car with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim said he was driving in the 1300 block of N 44th St. when he was shot.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly