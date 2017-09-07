Victim taken to hospital after shooting at N 38th and Cain

Officials responded to the scene of the second shooting Thursday night.

This one happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of N 38th near Cain St. Baton Rouge Police officers who arrived on scene found a male victim lying on his side in a car with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim said he was driving in the 1300 block of N 44th St. when he was shot.

ANOTHER SHOOTING: This one on N. 38th at Cain. Victim just taken to the hospital in unknown condition @WAFB pic.twitter.com/iBoqzS56o7 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 8, 2017

