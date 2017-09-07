Central woman feels 'helpless' watching Irma; family is on Turks and Caicos

A Central woman is anxiously watching the radar as Irma continues its deadly trek through the Caribbean.

“I feel helpless. There's no worse feeling than knowing that your children are in harm’s way and there's nothing you can do,” said Lisa Spurgeon, sitting in her living room Thursday.

On Saturday, Spurgeon’s daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren left for a vacation at a resort on Turks and Caicos Islands. The eye of Hurricane Irma is on a collision course with the Caribbean island system.

“It's so overwhelming, the size of that itty-bitty place she's on compared to the massiveness of this thing that's fixing to go over her. It's sickening, it's really sickening,” said Spurgeon.

At the start of the week, as the hurricane got closer, Spurgeon’s daughter, Misty Spinks, tried to get a flight home from the islands. They were booked solid. Now, the family is left to ride out the storm along with 600 other resort guests.

Over the past few days, Spurgeon has kept in touch with her daughter through phone calls and texts. Her grandkids are in good spirits. “They know we're here now for the long haul, they’re almost excited to see what it’s going to be like,” Spinks told Spurgeon during a phone call. “Constantly, the winds getting a little stronger.”

But even with the updates, the wait has been painful.

“My hope and my prayer is that the Lord will keep them safe. That he'll keep his hands wrapped around them and get them through this safely,” Spurgeon said, noting that she just wants her family to come home so she can give them a big hug, and possibly a good scolding.

“I'd tell them don't ever plan an island trip in the middle of hurricane season again. Do it in the spring, for goodness sakes,” she said.

